Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board votes to expand trail closures on excessive heat days

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board has voted to expand trail closures on days the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.

Camelback Mountain's Echo and Cholla Trails, as well as all trails associated with the Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, have been closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on excessive heat days. With Thursday's decision, those trails will now be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on excessive heat days.

The program that limited hiking during extreme heat was officially adopted in 2022. Officials say the trails that are part of the program were selected due to how busy the trails are, their popularity with out-of-town visitors, and the difficulty of conducting mountain rescues on the trails.

The board was also originally set to discuss changing rules regarding pets and dogs on trails, but that item was taken off Thursday's agenda. The current policy prohibits dogs on trails when temperatures reach 100º, but it could potentially be changed to 90º.

"We are taking some time to reach out to animal welfare groups to gather more data about dog[s] on city of Phoenix trails," Adam Waltz, the public information officer for the city's parks and recreation department, told ABC15.

It is unknown when that change may be discussed in the future.