Phoenix officials to discuss extended trail closures amid extreme heat

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials are set to discuss extended closures on hiking trails during Excessive Heat Warnings this week.

A Phoenix Parks and Recreation meeting plan for Aug. 31 says officials are proposing the closure of Phoenix trails between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service issues Excessive Heat Warnings.

Currently, Phoenix trails are shut down from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Excessive Heat Warning days from May through September.

Additionally, officials will discuss lowering the temperature threshold for when dogs are allowed on trails.

Currently, dogs are not allowed on Phoenix trails when it reaches 100º, but that could potentially change to 90º.

According to the document, rescue crews have so far conducted 22 rescues this summer at closed Phoenix locations. They have also responded to rescues involving dogs, including at least one when a dog has died.

More than 500 people were polled about the proposed trail closure changes with 59% of Phoenix residents in favor of an extended closure. More than 63% of Phoenix residents were also in favor of making the trail closures a year-round program, not just during summer months.

