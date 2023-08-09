Dog dies on Piestewa Peak trail after experiencing heat-related issues Wednesday

A dog has died near the Piestewa Peak trailhead Wednesday after its owner reported heat-related issues.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a hiker called 911 to say that he and his two dogs were "experiencing heat-related issues" on the mountain trail.

Crews located the hiker approximately 300 yards from the trailhead.

One of the dogs with the hiker was reported dead when officials arrived on scene, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The hiker and other dog were walked off the trail and crews worked to quickly cool the dog.

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society were called to the scene to assist with the dogs.

ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix police for more information.