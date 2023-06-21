Phoenix Park and Rec considering closing Valley hiking trails early

Since 2022, three City of Phoenix hiking trails have closed from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., between May and September when the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley.

Now, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is considering closing the trails earlier and making the program year-round.

Earlier this year, Parks and Rec staff surveyed more than 500 people asking them two questions that may change when they hike.

More than half of the people surveyed supported the idea of closing the trails at 9 a.m. and any day an Excessive Heat Warning is issued, no matter the month.

Phoenix Parks and Rec spokesperson Adam Waltz says it's for the safety of hikers and first responders. If the trails are open longer, then there may be more mountain rescues.

"If you have a trail rescue at 2:00 p.m. on a 115-degree day, you have first responders who are bringing their gear up hiking to where the hiker is and back down with all their gear," Waltz says. "Now think of that 2-3 times a day."

Valley hiker Joe Knies thinks closing the trails at 9 a.m. is a bit early.

"That's going to cut off a lot of hikers that get up here at 7 or 8 and want to get going," he says.

Closing the trails earlier and year-round are only ideas for now.

Phoenix Parks and Rec is set to gather more information this summer and present its recommendation to the Parks and Rec board later this year.