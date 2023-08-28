Volunteer civilian mountain rescue teams help keep Maricopa County safe

PHOENIX — With scorching temperatures over 110º returning this weekend there were two mountain rescues of hikers on Saturday.

Most know about the efforts of fire departments on the mountains but there are also civilian groups working to keep people safe.

A one-hour hike can turn into a 12-hour rescue real fast,” said Dave Rossi, a rescue technician for the Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association (CAMRA).

The association is used by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to assist in mountain rescues. The sheriff’s office even tasks the rescuers with helicopter rescues

“We provide crew members, typically on the weekends, to staff the helicopter in a rescue specialist capacity where we’re exiting the helicopter and assisting patients on the mountain,” Rossi said.

It’s just one of the many ways CAMRA team members are trained to help.

“We do the rope rescue, the high angle rescue, swift water rescue, alpine rescue in snow and ice conditions,” Rossi told ABC15.

That’s all in addition to wilderness first aid.

All the volunteer team members are certified EMTs and they’re always looking for more volunteers to help.

“If you like to be in the outdoors, it’s a great opportunity to give back,” Rossi said.

The group hosts meetings at 6:30 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at the North Mountain Visitor Center located at 12950 N. 7th Street in Phoenix. All meetings include recruiting sessions afterward for interested volunteers.

If you’re interested in volunteering yourself, click here.

The volunteer group operates as a 501(3)(c) and all their gear and training are funded by donations.

You can find out how to donate by clicking here.