Hiking and heat safety reminders after multiple recent mountain rescues in the Valley

PHOENIX — While we have had just a couple of days around 100º so far this year, Valley first responders have already been dispatched to numerous mountain rescues.

Every year, city officials say 200 people are rescued from Phoenix trails and preserves.

On Sunday, Phoenix and Peoria officials assisted a woman from a hiking trail near Sonoran Parkway on Sunday while Scottsdale and Phoenix officials rescued a man from Tom Thumb trail.

On Wednesday, crews rescued a man from Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain.

While it appears that these recent incidents were medical calls, it's a good reminder to be prepared while hiking and ready for increasing temperatures.

Heading out on trails during the heat also puts emergency crews at risk of heat exhaustion or illness.

Phoenix officials have various safeguards in place to keep hikers safe as the heat rises, but it's also up to outdoor enthusiasts to hike responsibly.

Trail closures amid Excessive Heat Warnings

As a reminder, the City of Phoenix closes hiking trails when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.

On those days, Camelback Mountain's Echo and Cholla Trails and all Piestewa Peak Trailhead trails in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will close from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the safety of pets, dogs are prohibited on any City of Phoenix trail when the temperature is 100º or warmer. The Arizona Humane Society advises that temperatures in the 90s are also unsafe for pets to be outdoors.

Extended summer hours

Extended summer hours are in effect from June through September at North Mountain Park, Piestewa Peak Trailhead, and Pima Canyon Trailhead in South Mountain Park/Preserve.

"To provide an extra two hours of availability and promote hiking after 7 p.m., parking lot entrances are open until 9 p.m. at those locations," Phoenix officials say. Year-round at those three trailheads, parking lots open at 5 a.m., and trails are open until 11 p.m.

Safe hiking recommendations

Here are some additional tips from the City of Phoenix: