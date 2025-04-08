Phoenix expanding trail closures on extreme heat days to include South Mountain

With triple-digit temperatures back in the forecast, it’s a reminder to prepare ahead when planning a hike and to think about staying in during the hottest times of the day.

For the 2025 summer, the City of Phoenix is expanding its trail closures on days where there is an excessive heat warning.

Since 2021, trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak have had parking lot gates closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on excessive heat warning days. Last year, there was a total of 45 days where that was the case.

Now, the City of Phoenix has expanded that list to include the Hau'Pai Trail, the Holbert Trail, and the Mormon Trail at South Mountain.

”The real ‘why’ is saving lives. People do, unfortunately, pass away while hiking these trails,” said Jarod Rogers with the City of Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation Department. “These restrictions are an effort for people to make better decisions to stay off of trials that would lead to a dangerous decisions.”

The Phoenix Fire Department says that in 2023, there were 18 mountain rescues at South Mountain from May to September. That number jumped to 25 last year.

The new restrictions are fewer than seven miles of trails on South Mountain during extreme heat days. There will still be more than 100 miles of trails at South Mountain that won’t be restricted on those days.

Earlier this year, Parks and Rec gave a presentation on why South Mountain should be added to the list.