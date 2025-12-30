January discounts, deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in January.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Patricia’s Pizza : On January 3, guests can enjoy an exclusive first anniversary offer: Buy one Napolitana pizza, get one FREE! With the purchase of any Napolitana pizza, guests can enjoy a FREE Margherita, Pepperoni, or Bianca pizza on the house.

's Free Coffee Day on Thursday, January 2: From 8:30–10:30 a.m., guests can enjoy free coffee at all Cartel locations (excluding Sky Harbor) as a 'thank you' to the community.

’s Free Coffee Day on Thursday, January 2: From 8:30–10:30 a.m., guests can enjoy free coffee at all Cartel locations (excluding Sky Harbor) as a 'thank you' to the community. Pei Wei : On Saturday, January 3, Pei Wei will offer one FREE entrée to the first 25 guests at four select Phoenix-area locations, starting at 11 a.m., who download and show the new Pei Wei App in-store:

• Mesa – 1902 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Mesa

• Phoenix Arcadia – 4340 E Indian School Rd, Bldg. A Suite 23

• Scottsdale Raintree – 8700 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale

• Glendale Westgate – 9404 W Hanna Dr Ste 100, Glendale

Fazoli's: Get a Family Meal for $15.99 with code Holiday25 at participating locations through Jan. 2. A Family Meal includes a family-sized serving of Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce. Serves 4 and includes 8 Signature Garlic Breadsticks. **Fazoli's is closed Christmas Day** Get a Free Whole Pizza with the purchase of a Family Meal using code NewYear25 at participating locations from 12/30/25 to 1/2/26. Loyalty members can celebrate the new year all month long at participating locations (1/1/26 to 1/31/26) with $5 off $20, $3 off $10, and buy one, get one Fettuccine Alfredo. One reward per visit.

Free Molson Coors Beverage Company is teaming up with Valley Metro to offer fare-free rides on New Year's Eve through Molson Coors' long-time Free Rides program. From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. or the end of service on Thursday, Jan. 1, Molson Coors will help Phoenix residents and visitors celebrate responsibly by offering complimentary rides on Valley Metro.

Waymo and MADD have partnered once again to keep the streets safe during New Year's celebrations. Now through New Year's Day, use the code "SAFEHOLIDAYS" to get $5 off a Waymo ride for the first 2,500 redemptions.

have partnered once again to keep the streets safe during New Year's celebrations. Now through New Year’s Day, use the code “SAFEHOLIDAYS” to get $5 off a Waymo ride for the first 2,500 redemptions. Someburros : Ring in 2026 the flavorful way! Enjoy $5 off Fiesta Platters on December 31 and January 1 with code '2026' (orders must be placed 24 hours in advance).

: Ring in 2026 the flavorful way! Enjoy $5 off Fiesta Platters on December 31 and January 1 with code '2026' (orders must be placed 24 hours in advance). Arizona Humane Society’s Big Dog Adoption Special offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026.

offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes:

Street-Size Burrito – starting at $7.99 Street-Size Burrito Bowl – starting at $7.99 Breakfast Tacos – starting at $1.99 Breakfast Burrito – starting at $4.99

: Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes: Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

Things to do



Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday. Rainbow Ryders: This holiday season, give the gift of adventure with a hot air balloon ride at a special discounted rate of $175 per person! Rainbow Ryders is offering this limited-time gift certificate promotion starting December 2 through January 1, 2026. For more information or to purchase your gift certificate, visit https://rainbowryders.com/.



