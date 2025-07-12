Valley organization makes golf accessible to kids no matter their financial background

A Valley organization is helping grow the game of golf by making it accessible to Valley children at a fraction of the typical cost.

First Tee offers young golfers the opportunity to learn and play for just $195 a year, thanks to generous donors like PGA Superstore.

"We'd like to grant this check to you guys…thanks for the partnership with First Tee," Terry Donaho said with PGA Superstore Scottsdale said.

The donation will help expand the program's reach to more young golfers, as it’s a year-round program that costs First Tee about $1,000 per player.

"This $60,000, it's going to make a huge difference in bringing in 60-plus more kids into our program," Erin McDonough, First Tee’s executive director said.

The program has already made a significant impact on young golfers like Mary Sannapu, Connor Fitzharris, and Mason Danninger.

"You've never held a club in your hand before, but you have the ability to play," Sannapu said.

"It wasn't always just about getting on the course and golfing, it's about connecting with people," Danninger said.

"Getting out on the course every Saturday with my friends, it's the best part of my week," Fitzharris said.

First Tee's mission is to ensure everyone has access to golf regardless of financial background. The costs of equipment and attire can be prohibitive for many families trying to introduce their children to the sport.

The $195 annual membership covers everything a young golfer needs to get started and continue playing.

"When you show up to class, we have access to all of that for you. We say, if you show up with closed-toe shoes on, we got you for everything you need in class that day," Erin McDonough, First Tee Executive Director, said.

The membership also includes time on Valley golf courses, and full membership waivers are available to families in need.

"$60,000, its an opportunity to grow as a community. It allows us to do a lot more things, these events, tournaments, leadership academies, and bring more kids into the game, a positive domino effect," Fitzharris said.

First Tee is accepting new applicants starting in August. For more information on how to get your child signed up, click here.