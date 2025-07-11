Hiker dies on trail near Black Canyon City amid extreme heat

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a hiker from California was found dead near Black Canyon City on Thursday.

Deputies were first called to an area along Badger Springs Trail around 6 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive hiker.

A 63-year-old woman from California was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say it appears the woman was attempting to return to the trailhead when she collapsed about a quarter-mile from her vehicle.

No foul play is suspected, but it's unclear if heat played a role in the woman's death.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Yavapai County officials were called out to rescue multiple other hikers in the Sedona area on Thursday.

Two hikers were reported to have gotten lost in the Devil’s Bridge Trail area after running out of water and taking a wrong turn. The hikers were soon able to return to safety on their own, but responding officials were then met by reports of other hikers in distress in the area.

Five hikers from different groups suffering from heat-related issues were helped by crews, officials say.

According to YCSO, temperatures in the Sedona area were at or above 100º on Thursday.