WATCH: Orphaned bear cubs taken in by Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two bear cubs have found a new home at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

The cubs were found wandering around the Chiricahua Mountains in April without their mother, so the National Park Service decided to contact Southwest Wildlife.

With the help of Arizona Game & Fish, the cubs were rescued and taken to Arizona's only bear rehabilitation facility, which is located at Southwest Wildlife.

ABC15 has an exclusive look at the rescue, rehabilitation, and eventual release of the cubs.

Watch the beginning of their rehabilitation journey in the player above.

To donate to the Don Coyote Society through Southwest Wildlife, click here.