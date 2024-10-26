New Suns food menu includes a Gorilla souvenir popcorn bucket, a 12-inch taco, and brisket dishes!

PHOENIX — It’s officially basketball season and the Phoenix Suns have a whole new lineup, and we’re not talking about the players!
“We have over 20 new items [featured] on our menus this season. We're very excited about them,” said Otis Huemmer, Oak View Group executive chef, in an interview with ABC15.
“The star of our show really is the barbecue. So we've got a brand new concept called ‘smoked,’ it features an 18-hour smoked brisket from the K4 Ranch, which is a local farmer, humanly raised, grass-fed. They've got a million acres in Prescott. We're very happy to work with them. We also have a pulled pork sandwich, [and] smoked wings,” said Huemmer.
Not just BBQ is on the menu, there are tacos too… even a loaded 12-inch taco!
“The Big Taco. It is ginormous. It's shareable. I would say, bring a friend if you're going to take it on. It's loaded with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo. It's delicious,” said Huemmer.
Check out the new items below:
Something new to take home will be the Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket! “It’ll be a keepsake for the game,” said Huemmer.
For the home game season opener, the Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, October 26, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.