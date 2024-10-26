Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

New Suns food menu includes a Gorilla souvenir popcorn bucket, a 12-inch taco, and brisket dishes!

Home game season opener is Oct. 26!
Posted
A Gorilla souvenir popcorn bucket and a loaded 12-inch taco are just a few of the new food options at Footprint Center for the Suns' season! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez got us a sneak peek of the new food rooster.
More than 20 new menu items debut at Footprint Center for the 2024 Suns season.

PHOENIX — It’s officially basketball season and the Phoenix Suns have a whole new lineup, and we’re not talking about the players!

A look at the ‘Beyond Meat Dirty Fries.’
A look at the ‘Beyond Meat Dirty Fries.’

“We have over 20 new items [featured] on our menus this season. We're very excited about them,” said Otis Huemmer, Oak View Group executive chef, in an interview with ABC15.

18-hour smoked brisket and its dishes.
18-hour smoked brisket and its dishes.

“The star of our show really is the barbecue. So we've got a brand new concept called ‘smoked,’ it features an 18-hour smoked brisket from the K4 Ranch, which is a local farmer, humanly raised, grass-fed. They've got a million acres in Prescott. We're very happy to work with them. We also have a pulled pork sandwich, [and] smoked wings,” said Huemmer.

The BBQ Plate – has smoked brisket with Mac n Cheese, coleslaw, and bread. A side of Pickles and Onions is also added to this plate.
The BBQ Plate – has smoked brisket with Mac n Cheese, coleslaw, and bread. A side of Pickles and Onions is also added to this plate.

Not just BBQ is on the menu, there are tacos too… even a loaded 12-inch taco!

A look at the ‘Big Taco.’
A look at the ‘Big Taco.’

“The Big Taco. It is ginormous. It's shareable. I would say, bring a friend if you're going to take it on. It's loaded with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo. It's delicious,” said Huemmer.

Check out the new items below:

Fried Mac and Cheese bites.
Fried Mac and Cheese bites.
Food menu items featured here are the roasted green chili sausage and the andouille sausage.
Food menu items featured here are the roasted green chili sausage and the andouille sausage.
‘Big Chicken’ also has new offerings at Footprint Center.
‘Big Chicken’ also has new offerings at Footprint Center.
A closer look at the smoked wings.
A closer look at the smoked wings.
Elote Burger has a K4 beef patty, lettuce, queso fresco, elote mix, pico de gallo on a Martins bun.
Elote Burger has a K4 beef patty, lettuce, queso fresco, elote mix, pico de gallo on a Martins bun.
Crispy Sonoran Chicken Sandwich has a crispy chicken patty, ghost pepper cheese, crispy jalapeños, ancho bacon, cactus pear ranch, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Crispy Sonoran Chicken Sandwich has a crispy chicken patty, ghost pepper cheese, crispy jalapeños, ancho bacon, cactus pear ranch, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.
New drinks: Suns up Rita and the Prickly Pear Margarita.
New drinks: Suns up Rita and the Prickly Pear Margarita.

Something new to take home will be the Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket! “It’ll be a keepsake for the game,” said Huemmer.

The Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket comes with free popcorn refills day of purchase.
The Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket comes with free popcorn refills on the day of purchase.

For the home game season opener, the Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, October 26, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo