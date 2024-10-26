New Suns food menu includes a Gorilla souvenir popcorn bucket, a 12-inch taco, and brisket dishes!

PHOENIX — It’s officially basketball season and the Phoenix Suns have a whole new lineup, and we’re not talking about the players!

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A look at the ‘Beyond Meat Dirty Fries.’



“We have over 20 new items [featured] on our menus this season. We're very excited about them,” said Otis Huemmer, Oak View Group executive chef, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez 18-hour smoked brisket and its dishes.

“The star of our show really is the barbecue. So we've got a brand new concept called ‘smoked,’ it features an 18-hour smoked brisket from the K4 Ranch, which is a local farmer, humanly raised, grass-fed. They've got a million acres in Prescott. We're very happy to work with them. We also have a pulled pork sandwich, [and] smoked wings,” said Huemmer.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The BBQ Plate – has smoked brisket with Mac n Cheese, coleslaw, and bread. A side of Pickles and Onions is also added to this plate.

Not just BBQ is on the menu, there are tacos too… even a loaded 12-inch taco!

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A look at the ‘Big Taco.’

“The Big Taco. It is ginormous. It's shareable. I would say, bring a friend if you're going to take it on. It's loaded with carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo. It's delicious,” said Huemmer.

Check out the new items below:

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Fried Mac and Cheese bites.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Food menu items featured here are the roasted green chili sausage and the andouille sausage.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez ‘Big Chicken’ also has new offerings at Footprint Center.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A closer look at the smoked wings.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Elote Burger has a K4 beef patty, lettuce, queso fresco, elote mix, pico de gallo on a Martins bun.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Crispy Sonoran Chicken Sandwich has a crispy chicken patty, ghost pepper cheese, crispy jalapeños, ancho bacon, cactus pear ranch, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez New drinks: Suns up Rita and the Prickly Pear Margarita.

Something new to take home will be the Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket! “It’ll be a keepsake for the game,” said Huemmer.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The Gorilla Souvenir Popcorn Bucket comes with free popcorn refills on the day of purchase.

For the home game season opener, the Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, October 26, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.