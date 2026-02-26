WATCH: Valley nonprofit PASS is closing the opportunity gap for students

PHOENIX — For more than two decades, one Valley nonprofit has been closing the opportunity gap, one serve at a time.

Programs for After School Success or PASS, gives underserved students far more than free tennis lessons.

At Title 1 schools across Phoenix, kids receive equipment, healthy snacks, academic support, college prep guidance, and hands-on mentorship.

They’re also given something just as powerful, leadership opportunities, teaching younger students and even seniors the sport that first opened doors for them.

It’s a full circle story about access, accountability, and paying it forward, proof that when a community invests in kids, they grow up ready to invest right back.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 meets with three former PASS students who are giving back as volunteer coaches.