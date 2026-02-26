New pilot program trains high schoolers for growing semiconductor industry

PHOENIX — Students at Deer Valley Unified School are learning about the semiconductor industry after school.

Deer Valley Unified partnered with Grand Canyon University and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to pilot a program called the Manufacturing Specialist Intensive, hoping to train students to potentially bridge a gap in the need for workers.

At the end of the 11-week program, students would receive 16 college credits, certification and an opportunity to potentially get a job interview and land a job with TSMC.

In the video player above, ABC15 Education Reporter Elenee Dao goes inside the classroom to see what they’re learning and speaks to students about how this program may help them in the future.