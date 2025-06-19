LIST: Indoor activities at Valley attractions to beat the summer heat

PHOENIX — Explore indoor attractions in the Valley for a fun escape from the heat! Check out our list for family activities and unique date night ideas.

Nicole Gutierrez| ABC15 Indoor Valley attractions.

Pop on over to Arizona Mills for a new experience that promises a multisensory adventure through its bubble-themed rooms!

“Moving between 10 uniquely themed rooms, including the world’s largest bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, guests will embark on a journey created to connect with countless emotions and sensations and marvel at breath-taking concepts,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the Valley debut of the location.



The experience will open at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Suite 625] in Tempe on Friday.

Kiddos this summer can step into a new lab in Mesa where they can explore the intersection of art and technology!

“This maker space is where art and technology merge and features experiences in AI, motion, sound, upcycling, and more! You'll also see 3D printers and laser cutters in action,” according to the museum.

Inside the ‘idea Lab,’ a new interactive space at Mesa's idea Museum that explores art and tech

The Arizona Science Center is showing the relationship between poison and nature at its newest exhibition, ‘The Power of Poison.’ The new exhibit takes guests on a walkable adventure that showcases poison and toxicities in nature and storytelling, such as Snow White and others.

“The first phase that you go through is really in nature. So, we are looking at snakes, we're looking at Poison Dart Frogs and different animals that sometimes masquerade themselves so they can be protected from other predators that might find them out in the wild,” Lauren Pool, senior manager of science experiences at the Arizona Science Center. “And then as you walk through [the exhibit], you also get to the story time. So, it's talking about poison and literature and how that has made its way into modern-day culture.”

The exhibition runs until August 24.

The Power of Poison: Inside the Arizona Science Center’s newest exhibition

'The World of Anna Sui' is now at the Phoenix Art Museum for a limited time! “[Anna Sui is] a fashion designer, and we have over 80 of her ensembles featured in that exhibition. So, everything from hippie-inspired bohemian cowgirl. She takes [inspiration] from a lot of different things, including music, rock and roll, and punk, to be specific. So that is an exhibition you will not want to miss,” said Tiffany Lippincott, curator of education at the Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.

Guests can experience the personal archive of the American designer at this walk-through experience. The special-engagement exhibition is at the museum until September 28.

Discover 'The World of Anna Sui' at the Phoenix Art Museum, along with other fun events in June

Slide into some fun at this destination that recently debuted in our state. There are 22-foot-tall slides and attractions at this indoor ‘park!’

The unique indoor park caters to all ages (4 years of age and older). There are several locations in the Valley:



7586 W Thunderbird Rd A in Peoria

9189 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

7225 S Power Rd Unit A in Queen Creek

845 N 54th St in Chandler

Inside the facility, you’re not going to see the usual mini-golf themed holes that you probably grew up playing, like the windmills and the animal/cartoon ones. The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

Puttshack: the new two-story mini golf entertainment center in Scottsdale

Round1 Bowling & Arcade

The indoor entertainment destination has bowling, party rooms, arcade games, karaoke, billiards, and a ‘VIP Immersive Lane.'

There are two Valley locations- the Chandler location debuted this February.

3177 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

Arrowhead Towne Center [7650 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

Round1 Bowling & Arcade also has a location in Tucson at Park Place Mall.

Video in the player below highlights ABC15's previous coverage of the Glendale Round1 location.

Inside the Japan-based entertainment concepts ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ in Glendale

The 60,000-square-foot entertainment spot in Surprise, Uptown Alley, has added new virtual reality and arcade games with its $6.5 million renovations!

Other new gaming highlights include the addition of the Limitless VR, which is a free-roam virtual reality attraction, The Voice Karaoke Experience, that is a private karaoke attraction for up to 12 guests, and Krazy Darts! The venue also added 18 holes of Lucky Putt, a high-tech mini golf course where no paper and pen are needed because your putter saves your score.



Uptown Alley now has its Summer Fun Pass available for families to save some bucks and have some fun.

Address: 13525 N Litchfield Rd in Surprise.

Uptown Alley Surprise Lucky Putt

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is offering family visits for free! As part of the museum’s Every Child Program, Free First Friday Nights aim to make sure all children have the opportunity to play and learn, regardless of their ability to pay.

ABC15 stopped by to see and experience some of the museum’s exhibits firsthand, and after a guided tour with Ernesto Muñoz, the director of visitor development, said there is so much to see!

Free admission at the Children's Museum during First Friday!

Maybe you don’t want to stay out too late, but want to experience something new. Check out this museum where you can see dinosaurs, pan for gold, learn about ancient civilizations, mammoths, and so much more!



Address: 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa

See inside the Arizona Museum of Natural History

Martin Auto Museum

Step inside and find nearly 180 vehicles, including one that stopped us in our tracks! A rare Duesenberg, beautifully restored and parked like royalty inside this 117,000-square-foot indoor gem.

ABC15 talked with the General Manager, Joe Bridgewater, who explained, "This isn't just a place to walk around; a lot of these cars here are unlocked. We keep them open for those who want to hop in, sit, and remember the 'Good Old Days.'"

Children can hop into race car simulators too and learn about automotive history in ways that feel hands-on and fun. If you go, the museum is located at 4320 W Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

Martin Auto Museum: Cool cars, cool air, and one very rare Duesenberg

EXPLORER PASS

Families across the Valley are saving money on attractions, food, services, and more, and you can, too, with the Explorer Pass. When you buy from your smartphone, you’ll be able to download the passes into your phone wallet.

You can learn more about the Explorer Pass right here.

How the Explorer Pass can give you access to deals and freebies

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates, maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch; smells scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like.

This company has several locations throughout the Valley; click here to learn more about this experience.



Scottsdale: 15323 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 140

Peoria: 9780 West Northern Avenue, Suite 1160

Downtown Gilbert: 51 W. Vaughn Avenue., Ste 102

Tempe: 516 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [ on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].



Click here to get the breakdown of the prices for each project.

Address: 740 S Mill Ave, Suite 120, in Tempe

Tutugether AZ Creations at Tutugether AZ.

DIY TERRARIUM BAR

If you’re into plants, specifically succulents, and enjoy indoor activities, you’ll want to check out Jade & Clover.

“So, when you walk in… first thing you’re going to do is pick your container; you’re going to pick any container or vessel in the store. So, it’s kind of fun getting to hunt for that specific one that speaks out to you,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, in a previous interview with ABC15. “Then you pick out your succulent… and then you meet us at the plant bar.” The location is also a gift shop and a plant shop.



Address: 3939 E. Campbell Ave #130 in Phoenix

Jade & Clover: a unique shop with a DIY terrarium bar in Phoenix

Well, if you want an out-of-the-box idea for a date, you can certainly go create your slime. The Town of Gilbert is home to DIY Slime Bar where you choose your texture, scent/color, toppings, and create a custom label.



Address: 2270 E Williams Field Rd #106 in Gilbert

‘Let all your creativity flow,’ inside Ameerah Navalua’s ‘Slimeatory’ store in Gilbert

FUNBOX has popped up in different parts of the Valley, but the company now has its first indoor Arizona permanent indoor location! The bounce park is located at 5255 E Brown Road in Mesa.

Inside the first permanent ‘FUNBOX’ bounce park location in Arizona

“Museum of Illusion has over 60 mind-bending exhibits, installations, and immersive rooms where guests can walk inside of a room and become part of the illusion, making for some pretty fun photo-worthy moments,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for Museum of Illusions, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Arizona

The museum also comes with several optical illusions that are framed; the illusory effect may happen when you stare at it, walk by it, or even look at it on your phone’s camera.



Location: 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

This 12-acre venue has a lot of outdoor activities, but it does has some indoor fun to check out for date night. The building on site has Axe Throwing, 4D VR Experience, and several Escape Rooms!



25004 S 206th St in Queen Creek

Pecan Lake Entertainment: a sneak peek at the all-in-one destination in Queen Creek

The Tempe aquarium is making a Splash this summer with The Great Pirates and Mermaids Adventure! The experience involves the kiddos looking for ‘gold coins’ that lead them to their prizes, how to draw pirates or mermaids, “Play Pin the Patch on the Pirate or Pin the Tail on the Mermaid,” and other activities at the Arizona SEA LIFE Aquarium!



Dates: From June 5 - August 3, 2025.

Arizona SEA LIFE Aquarium at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir].

The eventful summer at Legoland Discovery Center Arizona features a scavenger hunt at Miniland, build your own LEGO city with the help of a Master Model Builder, party at the DJ GoodVibes Dance Party, and more!

