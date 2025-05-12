‘The Power of Poison’: Inside the Arizona Science Center’s newest exhibition

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center is showing the relationship between poison and nature at its newest exhibition, ‘The Power of Poison.’

The exhibit has five sections: Poison in Nature, Poison in Myth & Legend, Detecting Poison, Poison by Accident, and Poison for Good.

ABC15 Arizona Colombian forest walk-through area.

The new exhibit takes guests on a walkable adventure that showcases poison and toxicities in nature and storytelling, such as Cinderella and others.

ABC15 Arizona Poison apple and Cinderella display.

“The first phase that you go through is really in nature. So, we are looking at snakes, we're looking at Poison Dart Frogs and different animals that sometimes masquerade themselves so they can be protected from other predators that might find them out in the wild,” Lauren Pool, senior manager of science experiences at the Arizona Science Center. “And then as you walk through [the exhibit], you also get to the story time. So, it's talking about poison and literature and how that has made its way into modern-day culture.”

The word poison for the kiddos may be a little scary. So, how is this new exhibition family-friendly and educational?

“One of the big components of this exhibit is really teaching people the difference between poison and venom. So, if something is poisonous, you have to ingest it in order for it to hurt you. But if something is venomous, it will bite you, and that's how you will be injured. So, we really want to make sure that kiddos and adults alike walk away with that information,” said Pool.

The new attraction at the center does have some cool special guests to learn from.

“Our favorite creature that we have is Zoe. She is our Gila monster, and she is on loan for us from Phoenix Herpetological Society,” said Pool, who added that the venomous lizard is behind glass, so don't worry, you are safe.” Poison Dart Frogs are also at the exhibit in the inspired Colombian forest walkthrough area.

ABC15 Arizona Poison Dart Frogs

The Arizona Science Center also does demonstrations throughout the day that involve visitors.

“So about every other hour, we have a live demonstration that takes place [that’s] about solving a mystery that involves poison that's put on by our Blue Crew Team,” said Pool. “We also have an activity called ‘Edible or Not’ [regarding] all the mushrooms, and whether you can eat them or not.”

ABC15 Arizona Towards the end of The Power of Poison, guests can try to solve different kinds of murder mysteries.

IF YOU GO



The exhibition runs until August 24; open Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Power of Poison is included with your general admission/ membership. Children under 3 receive free entry to the center.

Level 3 of the Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E Washington St in Phoenix.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May- read more about it right here.