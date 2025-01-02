How the Explorer Pass can get you access to deals on food, fun and services

Families across the Valley are saving money on attractions, food, services, and more — and you can, too!

ABC15’s Christine Stanwood talked with one of the founders of the Explorer Pass to learn how it unlocks local discounts and freebies.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

You can get an Explorer Pass for one child for $5 per month, two children for $9 per month, or three children for $13 per month. When you buy from your smartphone, you’ll be able to download the passes into your phone wallet.

Discounts with the pass include free food and drinks, 50% off day passes to indoor activity parks, free swim lessons, discounts on merchandise at a variety of stores, and more. Some of the businesses participating include beanchain coffee, Big Air Trampoline Park, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, State Forty Eight, Slimeatory, SPF Parkour Academy, and Cookie Co.

Learn more and buy a pass here.