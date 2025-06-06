Free fun-filled night with family and explore the wonders of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is offering family visits for free!

On Friday, June 6, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the museum will open its doors at no cost. That means families can explore three floors of interactive exhibits designed for children up to the age of 10.

As part of the museum’s Every Child Program, Free First Friday Nights aim to make sure all children have the opportunity to play and learn, regardless of their ability to pay.

ABC15 stopped by to see and experience some of the museum’s exhibits firsthand, and after a guided tour with Ernesto Muñoz, the director of visitor development, said there is so much to see!

"The Art Studio offers a space for creative expression," said Muñoz. "This gives children a chance to explore several art materials and try new techniques."

The Book Loft provides a cozy area for reading and storytelling, creating a fun way to help introduce literature to kids at a very young age.

These are just a few ways to enjoy this beautiful and well-air-conditioned and colorful venue.

Muñoz suggests people should try to arrive early.

"Space will be limited, and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Free First Friday Nights are popular! And there is never any shortage of fun!" Muñoz explained.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034.

For more information about exhibits and upcoming events, visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

