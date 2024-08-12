Floating Sound Baths: a deeper look at the relaxing activity taking place in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Be bathed by the sound of relaxation, as you float under the moonlight sky this summer.

Desert Paddleboards has added “Floating Sound Baths” to their list of outdoor activities available in the East Valley when the sun goes down.

“We love doing it at night, because it's so hot here, and because you're on the water, it actually makes you a little bit cooler, too. And as they walk in, we have a bunch of candles. We have neat lighted balls all around the pool, they do about a 10-minute meditation, and then the musicians will start using their singing bowls and gongs and flutes, and it just takes your body through this relaxation period where it synchronizes with your chakras and helps you relax,” explained Sarah Williams, owner of Desert Paddleboards, in an interview with ABC15.

According to Williams, a ticket to one of these sessions includes the rental of the inflatable paddleboard [that hold up to 300 pounds], an eye mask, and a bracelet. Attendees are advised to bring three towels and to dress comfortably.

“Maybe they want to put one [towel] under their knees or […] some people come actually pretty dressed up, and you don't get very wet. You just get splashed a little bit,” said Williams. “Some people come in swimsuits. So, whatever you're comfortable in is totally fine, and we actually can move you out and in without getting that wet.”

Classes tend to sell out. Visit DesertPaddleboards.com for ticket information and up to date venue locations used for the floating sound baths.

Here's the list of venues used for the August sessions:



Wednesdays: Kino Aquatic Complex [848 N Horne] in Mesa.

Fridays: Shepherd Aquatic Complex [1407 N Alta Mesa Dr] in Mesa.

Saturdays and Sundays: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E Southern] in Mesa.

Class price: $35 per person.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this August. Floating Sound Baths is featured in minute nine of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.