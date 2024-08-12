Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Floating Sound Baths: a deeper look at the relaxing activity taking place in Mesa

The events take place at night, sessions sell out quickly
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 2) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
Floating Sound Baths in Mesa, Arizona.
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Be bathed by the sound of relaxation, as you float under the moonlight sky this summer.

Desert Paddleboards has added “Floating Sound Baths” to their list of outdoor activities available in the East Valley when the sun goes down.

“We love doing it at night, because it's so hot here, and because you're on the water, it actually makes you a little bit cooler, too. And as they walk in, we have a bunch of candles. We have neat lighted balls all around the pool, they do about a 10-minute meditation, and then the musicians will start using their singing bowls and gongs and flutes, and it just takes your body through this relaxation period where it synchronizes with your chakras and helps you relax,” explained Sarah Williams, owner of Desert Paddleboards, in an interview with ABC15.

According to Williams, a ticket to one of these sessions includes the rental of the inflatable paddleboard [that hold up to 300 pounds], an eye mask, and a bracelet. Attendees are advised to bring three towels and to dress comfortably.

“Maybe they want to put one [towel] under their knees or […] some people come actually pretty dressed up, and you don't get very wet. You just get splashed a little bit,” said Williams. “Some people come in swimsuits. So, whatever you're comfortable in is totally fine, and we actually can move you out and in without getting that wet.”

Classes tend to sell out. Visit DesertPaddleboards.com for ticket information and up to date venue locations used for the floating sound baths.

Here's the list of venues used for the August sessions:

  • Wednesdays: Kino Aquatic Complex [848 N Horne] in Mesa.
  • Fridays: Shepherd Aquatic Complex [1407 N Alta Mesa Dr] in Mesa.
  • Saturdays and Sundays: Mesa Aquatic Complex [1630 E Southern] in Mesa.

Class price: $35 per person.

More Things to Do stories:
Arizona Museum of Natural History.png

Things To Do

Explore prehistoric past at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Zack Perry
“You're going to see some of the best black cowboys in the world from everywhere, you know, from every part of the states and every part of the country,” said Tipton.

Things To Do

AZ Black Rodeo: events, tickets, and everything you need to know before you go

Nicole Gutierrez
'Gathering of the Ghouls,' two-day event taking place at the Mesa Convention Center this August.

Things To Do

Gathering of the Ghouls: what to know about the two-day event in Mesa

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this August. Floating Sound Baths is featured in minute nine of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen