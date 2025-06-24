Get free tickets for the 2025 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has announced the dates for its 2025 Training Camp.

The first public practice will be on Thursday, July 24, at State Farm Stadium.

Cardinals Season Ticket Members and Club Seat Members will have access to an exclusive practice on Sunday, July 27.

The team’s annual “Red & White Practice” will take place on Saturday, August 2, but further details have yet to be released.

The full schedule for public practices is below:



Friday, 7/25 - 1:25-2:55 PM

Monday, 7/28 - 1:25-2:40 PM

Tuesday, 7/29 - 1:25-2:55 PM

Thursday, 7/31 - 1:45-3:15 PM

Friday, 8/1 - 1:45-3:15 PM

Saturday, 8/2 - 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, 8/5 - 1:45-3:15 PM

Wednesday, 8/6 - 1:45-3:15 PM

Fans can attend practices for free, but digital tickets are required for entry and can be downloaded here.

Tickets are available now, and you can secure up to four tickets while they last.

The events will have opportunities for giveaways, player autographs, fun for kids, and more.

Concession stands will also be open (for cashless transactions), and the team shop will also be open.