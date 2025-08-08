Shaq is bringing his ‘Bass All-Stars’ DJ competition to Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Shaquille O'Neal is bringing ‘SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars’ to the Valley!

Headliners for the event include Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, and Alison Wonderland! Others to take the stage include GHENGAR, Jkyl & Hyde, RZRKT b2b Celo, and FÄMM.

If you're thinking about joining the fun, there's still time to sign up for the DJ competition—it’s a big part of the event!

Bass All-Stars will take place at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on August 16, starting at 8 a.m.

This event will enforce a clear bag policy and is for those who are 18 and over.

Ticket information can be found here.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August - read more about it right here.

