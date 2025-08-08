Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shaq is bringing his ‘Bass All-Stars’ DJ competition to Chandler

Here’s what Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will bring to the Valley
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Get ready for a fun August filled with Valley events and new entertainment venues! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month’s Things To Do roundup.
CHANDLER, AZ — Shaquille O'Neal is bringing ‘SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars’ to the Valley!

Headliners for the event include Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, and Alison Wonderland! Others to take the stage include GHENGAR, Jkyl & Hyde, RZRKT b2b Celo, and FÄMM.

If you're thinking about joining the fun, there's still time to sign up for the DJ competition—it’s a big part of the event!

Bass All-Stars will take place at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on August 16, starting at 8 a.m.

This event will enforce a clear bag policy and is for those who are 18 and over.

Ticket information can be found here.

