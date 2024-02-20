Get lost in nature at The Japanese Friendship Garden in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Tucked away in downtown Phoenix is a nature oasis that will transport you to the country of Japan.

The Japanese Friendship Garden sits on three and a half acres and offers an escape from bustling city life to the land of the rising sun. Enjoy winding nature trails, beautiful plant life, and numerous waterfalls.

"Japanese gardens in general try to create an environment of seclusion from the worries of the outside world," said Ben Schrepf, Executive Director and Curator. "However, this is what's called a hide-and-reveal style Japanese garden. And so as you move throughout the garden, you see new stuff around every curve."

So how do you make a Japanese garden in the middle of the desert?

"One of the themes of Japanese gardens is that we use locally sourced materials," said Schrepf. "So stones or in this case, the plant life is desert-adapted plant material that we prune or shape in order to mimic the shapes and plant material that we might see in Japan."

Known as 'Ro Ho En' in Japanese, the garden was conceptualized in the late 1980s to symbolize the enduring friendship between Phoenix and its sister city, Himeji, Japan.

From a stroll in the woodlands to a walk in the tea garden, make sure to swing by their growing collection of Bonsai trees.

The Japanese Friendship Garden is located at 1125 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix. Admission starts at $10. Click here for more information.