Zaxby’s breaks ground in Queen Creek for first Arizona location with more incoming

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Popular Southeast chicken chain Zaxby's will soon make its Arizona debut as officials have broken ground in Queen Creek!



Construction is now underway for the fast-food chain spot at The Vineyard Towne Center, located at the intersection of Gantzel and Combs roads in Queen Creek.

Two duos are making the Arizona Zaxby’s expansion a reality: Brian and Jessica Nelson are focused on the Southeast Valley storefronts; Siblings Travis and Thomas DeGoey will concentrate on the Western part of the Valley.

Zaxby's images were provided by Nelson Brian, a franchise Operator. Zaxby's chicken tenders and company sauces.

Here’s what the local franchisee operators shared with us.

SOUTHEAST VALLEY ROLLOUT

Brian and Jessica Nelson recently broke ground on their first East Valley location at The Vineyard Towne Center, which is slated to open this summer.

This storefront will mark the debut of the Georgia-based chicken chain in Arizona, with many more in the works for our Valley.

“Right now... we've signed up for a six-store deal. We have two leases signed in the Southeast Valley, both of those are going to be in Queen Creek,” said Brian Nelson.

Brian Nelson shared with ABC15 that their second location will be on the corner of Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads; this location is slated to open Spring 2026.

The Nelsons tell ABC15 that the focus of their Zaxby’s storefront rollout includes Gilbert, Chandler, San Tan, Queen Creek.

“We intend to open six [locations] in the next five to ten years,” said Jessica Nelson, with aspirations to expedite these timelines.

WEST VALLEY EXPANSION

Travis and Thomas DeGoey from Georgia are the franchise operators for another larger area in the Valley.

“We are bringing Zaxby’s to Arizona because we genuinely believe that this is one of the best restaurants that we've ever eaten at. We grew up on it, we love the chicken, we love the product, and we're really excited to bring it out to Phoenix, where we have family ties and share it with the rest of the world that hasn't gotten to experience this wonderful product,” said Travis DeGoey in an interview.

Zaxby's images were provided by Nelson Brian, a franchise Operator. Zaxby's menu items.

Travis DeGoey shared with ABC15 that they have agreed to roll out 10 West Valley locations within six years in our state. Combined with the Nelsons' expansion plans, we could soon see a total of 16 Zaxby's across the Valley.

“We grew up in North Georgia, but we're in Jacksonville, Florida... doing some training with another Zaxby’s franchisee, just to get a proper understanding of this business before we step out into Arizona,” shared DeGoey.“So, for about a year now, my brother and I have been working in restaurants as cooks and assistant managers at times, really, just to understand the full scope of the operation that is Zaxby’s.”

According to DeGoey, the goal is to open their first West Valley location later this year.

“Our location in [the] Algodon Center at Thomas Road and 93rd [Avenue] is predicted to be our first grand opening. We are [planning] to open in August of this year, hopeful for sooner,” said Travis DeGoey, in an email to ABC15.