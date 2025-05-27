Flagship Restaurant Group to open three concepts at Gilbert's new Heritage Park development

A new mixed-use development that started construction recently in downtown Gilbert has announced its first restaurant tenants, including two restaurants expanding from downtown Phoenix.

Flagship Restaurant Group, the Omaha, Nebraska-based restaurant company expanding across the Phoenix area, will be opening three of its concepts in Heritage Park — a 10-acre, mixed-use project that will take up an entire city block on the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Juniper Avenue in downtown Gilbert.

Flagship will open new locations of its Ghost Donkey, Palma and Blue Sushi Sake Grill concepts at Heritage Park. Flagship debuted Blue Sushi Sake Grill in the Phoenix market earlier this spring in Tempe. Ghost Donkey and Palma have been operating for several years on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.

