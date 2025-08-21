Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Home invasion suspect killed by officers near McQueen and Pecos roads in Chandler

There are traffic restrictions in the area due to the investigation
CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting involving officers near McQueen and Pecos roads in Chandler. 

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Police say officers were first called to a home near Frye Road and Windstream Place, where a resident reported a man was trying to get into their home. 

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect fled the scene in a car, leading to a police pursuit. 

Police say the suspect rammed at least one patrol car during the pursuit and stopped near McQueen and Pecos roads. 

At that point, the suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle with a firearm and tried to run away. 

Officers fired at the suspect, killing him. 

No officers were hurt. 

The police department is asking the public to avoid the area due to closures.

