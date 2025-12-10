Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man found hiding in ex-girlfriend's Maricopa apartment shot, killed during altercation

The shooter was detained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing
A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a Maricopa apartment home late Tuesday night.
MARICOPA, AZ — A man is dead after an altercation led to a shooting at a Maricopa apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene near Smith Enke and Maricopa roads around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials say a woman went to her apartment with her current boyfriend to gather some personal belongings for the night when they found her ex-boyfriend hiding in a bathroom.

A physical fight ensued, which led to the current boyfriend shooting the ex-boyfriend, leaving him dead.

The woman had reportedly held an order of protection against the ex-boyfriend, according to police.

The shooter was detained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

