WATCH: Zoning updates to Maricopa County are incoming

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors approved a comprehensive overhaul to zoning ordinances aimed at cutting red tape and reducing housing construction costs across the Valley.

"We have an outdated zoning ordinance. We need to address it. So we're cutting red tape, we're reducing the cost of what it takes to get houses built. And when I say houses, I mean all types of housing," said Maricopa County Board Chairman Tom Galvin.

The most controversial change allows multiple accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on single-family residence plots — implementing state legislation signed by the governor last year. The county also streamlined short-term rental rules and made it easier to build smaller multi-family structures.

Watch the full story in the player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

