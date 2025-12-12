Community rallies around Basha HS football coach after home destroyed in fire

TEMPE, AZ — The community is rallying around Basha High School football coach Tim Kelly, who lost his Chandler home in a fire overnight Sunday into Monday.

The devastating fire happened one day after his team won the 2025 AIA Open Division State Football Championship.

Fortunately, Kelly, his family, and two dogs were able to escape the blaze without injury, but they are now left displaced.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $34,000 to help Kelly and his family get back on their feet. As he works to rebuild his home, Kelly is going to have to find a place that allows him to have his two beloved German Shepherds.

Fundraiser organizers say Kelly has helped so many as a teacher and a coach, and that's why they're paying it forward to help him in his time of need.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey has the full story in the video player above.