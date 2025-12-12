Valley man celebrates 45th work anniversary with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

PHOENIX — A Valley man is celebrating 45 years of employment with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Wayne Tomlin got his first job with Goodwill at the age of 19 in 1980. He has held several roles with the company since then: a forklift driver, baler, transportation assistant, donation attendant, and salvage processor.

ABC15 first met Tomlin a few years ago when the company was celebrating its 75th year in business.

On Thursday, the company celebrated Tomlin and his huge workplace milestone.

We're following up with Tomlin now that he has a few (extra) years under his belt and hearing from the company about what it's like to have such dedicated team members.

