Goodwill employee celebrates 42 years on the job, company's 75 years in Arizona

PHOENIX — As Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona celebrates 75 years in Arizona, long-time employee Wayne Tomlin can't help but reflect on the changes and progress he's seen throughout his 42 years on the job.

Tomlin was just 19 years old when he started as a 4-wheel cart operator, moving boxes in the original Retail Operation Center (ROC) off 16th Street in Phoenix. He was in high school, and a career coach told him he could start in Goodwill's job trainee program and earn credits towards his diploma.

He figured it was a win-win and never imagined he'd still be there 42 years later! He's worked multiple positions including baler, forklift operator, donation sorter, truck helper, and salvage processor.

Check out his story in the video player above.