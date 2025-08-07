Things to do: Star Wars Night at Chase Field, Chris Stapleton, Cards preseason, Red Bull Dance event & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 8-10.

Friday, August 8

MLB: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30-40

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies for a 3-game weekend series at Chase Field. Faith & Family Night returns on Friday with a free postgame concert from 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Tauren Wells! And the first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobblehead as part of Star Wars Night!

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

When: Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Chris Stapleton is bringing his ‘All-American Road Show’ to Desert Diamond Arena for back-to-back nights of country music on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Chris Stapleton performs "Blue Ain't Your Color" during the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Mullett Arena Pickleball Club

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: $10 drop-in/hour/person

Mullett Arena is hosting pickleball this summer, August 4th -12th. Join us for an indoor option to beat the heat while engaging with fellow pickleball enthusiasts!

K-Pop Night: Public Skating

When: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: General admission: $14 | $5 skate rental

Come ice skate with us! We’ll play an assortment of K-Pop music all night!

We Came As Romans: Bad Luck Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Dave Stephens of We Came As Romans performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Oscar Maydon: Rico O Muerto Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Oscar Maydon performs at 2025 Suenos Music Festival on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Dylan Scott

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start at $43

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Dylan Scott performs during Day 3 at the Windy City Smokeout festival, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Saturday, August 9

Spotlight on Mariachi

When: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Enjoy an afternoon of mariachi featuring an interactive dance workshop and an in-depth curator conversation with Grammy-winning ensemble Mariachi Los Camperos.

Musical Instrument Museum

Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA

When: 4 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Street dance heats up the desert as Phoenix is set to host the Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Qualifier for the first time. In one of the last stops before the National Final, dancers will be competing for their chance to showcase their skills on the national – and even world stage.

Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA

NFL Preseason: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend at State Farm Stadium for their first game of the NFL preseason.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, left, runs with the ball as Cardinals cornerback Keni-H Lovely, right, and Cardinals linebacker Mykal Walker close in for the tackle during practice at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Metro Phoenix Night Market

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: AZ International Marketplace Plaza, Mesa

Cost: Free event

The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market that showcases local Asian food trucks and a variety of anime/retail vendors.

Metro Phoenix Night Market

Rick Springfield: I Want My 80's Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Rick Springfield performs on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sunday, August 10

Arizona Chef's Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: 3-course prix fixe menus priced at $55 or $66 per person

Welcome to Arizona Chef’s Week — a brand-new dining event celebrating local chefs, seasonal flavors, and bold creativity across the Phoenix area. From August 1–10, participating locally owned, independent restaurants will serve up exclusive, three-course prix fixe menus priced at $55 or $66 per person.

WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: GA tickets start around $27

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 3 p.m.