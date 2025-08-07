Things to do: Star Wars Night at Chase Field, Chris Stapleton, Cards preseason, Red Bull Dance event & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 8-10.
Friday, August 8
MLB: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30-40
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies for a 3-game weekend series at Chase Field. Faith & Family Night returns on Friday with a free postgame concert from 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Tauren Wells! And the first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobblehead as part of Star Wars Night!
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
When: Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Chris Stapleton is bringing his ‘All-American Road Show’ to Desert Diamond Arena for back-to-back nights of country music on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: $10 drop-in/hour/person
Mullett Arena is hosting pickleball this summer, August 4th -12th. Join us for an indoor option to beat the heat while engaging with fellow pickleball enthusiasts!
When: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: General admission: $14 | $5 skate rental
Come ice skate with us! We’ll play an assortment of K-Pop music all night!
We Came As Romans: Bad Luck Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Oscar Maydon: Rico O Muerto Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Cost: Tickets start at $43
Saturday, August 9
When: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Enjoy an afternoon of mariachi featuring an interactive dance workshop and an in-depth curator conversation with Grammy-winning ensemble Mariachi Los Camperos.
Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA
When: 4 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Street dance heats up the desert as Phoenix is set to host the Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Qualifier for the first time. In one of the last stops before the National Final, dancers will be competing for their chance to showcase their skills on the national – and even world stage.
NFL Preseason: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $60
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend at State Farm Stadium for their first game of the NFL preseason.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: AZ International Marketplace Plaza, Mesa
Cost: Free event
The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market that showcases local Asian food trucks and a variety of anime/retail vendors.
Rick Springfield: I Want My 80's Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Sunday, August 10
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Restaurants across Arizona
Cost: 3-course prix fixe menus priced at $55 or $66 per person
Welcome to Arizona Chef’s Week — a brand-new dining event celebrating local chefs, seasonal flavors, and bold creativity across the Phoenix area. From August 1–10, participating locally owned, independent restaurants will serve up exclusive, three-course prix fixe menus priced at $55 or $66 per person.
WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 3 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: GA tickets start around $27
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 3 p.m.