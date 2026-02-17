Casa Grande Neon Sign Park lights up Arizona’s roadside past

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A glowing slice of midcentury Americana is lighting up historic downtown at the Casa Grande Neon Sign Park, where restored vintage signs showcase the city’s roadside history.

The park, which opened in 2019, features neon signs once displayed outside local businesses, many dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. The signs were preserved and restored through a community-led effort focused on historic preservation and beautification.

Zack Perry

“It definitely does not feel like you’re in 2026 when you’re in here,” said Holly Nash, executive director of Casa Grande Main Street. “It feels more like the ’50s and ’60s.”

The park’s retro glow after dark makes it a popular photo stop, complete with nostalgic signage and vintage car-themed benches.

Zack Perry

The Casa Grande Neon Sign Park is free to visit year-round and is located at 408 N. Sacaton St.

—----