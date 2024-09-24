Phoenix hotel seized, shut down by officials citing criminal charges, violations

PHOENIX — Officials have announced the seizure and shutdown of the Royal Inn in Phoenix, citing criminal charges, Travel Act violations, and money laundering and drug offenses.

Video from the scene Tuesday morning showed a large law enforcement presence around the property near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.

The United States Department of Justice said Tuesday that U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino, FBI, and Phoenix Police Department officials will be speaking about the incident at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation reportedly involves “drug-related and other offenses,” including money laundering. It also involves "violations of the federal Travel Act."

The Travel Act prohibits a variety of unlawful and organized crime activities. More details surrounding the Royal Inn investigation have not yet been disclosed.

Criminal charges are also pending against individuals, officials say.

