Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed brings powerful message to Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — This week in Arizona, 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed is spreading her message of hope despite surviving unimaginable terror.

She'll speak first in Sierra Vista, at Chabad of Sierra Vista on Wednesday, and then in the Valley, at the Chandler Center for the Arts, on Thursday evening.

More than 80 years after Auschwitz was liberated, Helga is still fighting to raise awareness about all the atrocities that took place during the Holocaust.

Six million Jews were killed, including Helga's parents.

From the ages of 10-16, she was held in concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

Despite the six years of terror - and the emotional wounds she has endured in the decades that followed - Helga says she still wants to inspire people to love one another.

"Respect each other," Helga says. "Love each other. Do not hate. Discourage anyone from hating. Because love is better than hate."

Chandler Center for the Arts

