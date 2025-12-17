Valley veteran works to match service dog with fellow veteran before holidays

A Valley Air Force veteran and former police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury is working to match a service dog with a veteran before the holidays.

Tom Haubold knows firsthand the life-changing impact a service dog can have. His dog, Haley, alerts him before chronic migraines begin, a condition he developed after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle crash while serving as a police officer.

“She can detect when I’m about to have a migraine before I can,” Haubold said. “She’ll alert me so I can take my medication, and if I lose my balance, she’ll steady me.”

Haley was given to him by KnightWatch K-9, based in Sierra Vista, south of Tucson. Now, Constance Baker, who runs KnightWatch K9, is hoping to place another dog — a German Shepherd named Valor — with a veteran.

"What we try to do is try to find a veteran each year, like before Christmas, right before the holidays, because that is the most difficult time for veterans," Baker said.

“If we can find the right veteran, that would be the best Christmas present we could give,” Haubold said.

After receiving Haley and experiencing the impact of a service dog firsthand, Haubold started his own non-profit called "King 528 K9s."

"I actually started in honor of a friend of mine...Chandler Police Officer Chris Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty about four and a half years ago. His call sign happened to be 'king five two eight,'" Haubold said.

The money his nonprofit raises pays KnightWatch K9 for the training Valor will need to serve a veteran's needs.

Valor has been trained to detect and interrupt negative thought patterns associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. KnightWatch K-9 uses a detailed placement process that includes an application, a meet-and-greet, and a 10-day foster period to ensure compatibility between dog and handler.

But Baker says it's about more than training.

"I use that word: 'intuitiveness.' The dog has to be intuitive to the handler. It has to be able to pick up their emotions, read the handler, and want to be by their side," Baker said. “If it’s a dog they don’t feel connected to, the dog’s not going to be able to do its job."

Haubold recalls the immediate bond he formed with Haley during their initial meeting.

"I had her for two weeks and fell in love with her, and so we took her back, and then she started all her training. And so that's what we need to do. We need to find that veteran that can be paired with Valor," Haubold said.

Arizona veterans interested in applying for Valor or learning more about service dog placements are encouraged to contact KnightWatch K-9 or King 528 K9s directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.