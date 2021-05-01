Fallen officer's final meal: Chandler restaurant honoring fallen officer Christopher Farrar

Chandler Police Officer Chris Farrar, who died late Thursday night, had his last meal paid for by a Good Samaritan.

On Thursday night, around 8:15 p.m., Officer Farrar and his partner ate at Chon Thai in Chandler, where he was a regular customer.

“He’s always smiling, always being respectful,” said May Rowden, Owner of Chon Thai remembering her interaction with Officer Farrar. “I got them their iced tea and He asked for sugar and I teased him I said, 'Well you’re not sweet enough that’s why you need sugar.'”

Rowden said that evening, a couple sitting nearby anonymously paid for Farrar’s meal.

“They have always wanted to pay for an officer when they go out to eat but they never had the chance to because they never ran into an officer until last night,”

Rowden remembers last seeing Farrar walking his K-9 around the parking lot after eating, the last time she saw him alive. In honor of Farrar, Rowden put a small memorial at the table where he and his partner last ate.

“I’m not ready for anyone to sit there right now. He was just there, and he’s gone now and he’s not coming back,” said Rowden.

Farrar is survived by his parents, three children and one granddaughter.

“They’re heartbroken, as we all are,” said Susans Simmons, a close friend. He was committed to his family, and obviously, his church which is why we stand here, he loved God, the community that he served and his country.

Farrar worked with Simmons for the nonprofit Under the Shield, which helps police officers dealing with stress.

In 2012, Farrar was helped by Simmons for his own problems. After receiving help, he joined Simmons to help other officers dealing with personal issues.

Compass Christian Church, in which Farrar was a member, will be holding a vigil for the fallen officer on Saturday night at 7 p.m.