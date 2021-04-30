'He touched many lives': Fallen Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar remembered after deadly pursuit

GILBERT, AZ — Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was hit and killed during a lengthy vehicle pursuit overnight.

Officials say Officer Farrar was 50 years old and had been with the department for 18 years. Farrar was assigned to the Chandler Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

Chandler Police Department

“Every day he came to work he made a difference,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said in a press conference Friday morning. “Throughout the course of his 18 years, he touched many lives.”

Farrar was struck by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle near the end of a multi-agency police pursuit that started late Thursday night. A Gilbert police officer was also hit, suffering a severe head injury. Three Arizona Department troopers were also among those taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Farrar was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center where fellow officers paid respects and held a procession to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning.

Police pay respects to fallen Chandler officer

Officials and law enforcement agencies from around the state have been sending condolences to Chandler Police Department and Farrar's family.