Police, local officials react to death of Chandler officer Christopher Farrar

CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an auto dealership complex in Gilbert overnight for a police incident that left one officer dead and another injured.

Take a look below to see reactions from police departments and local officials.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. pic.twitter.com/msQ19LT70L — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with @ChandlerPolice this morning as they mourn the loss of Officer Christopher Farrar. Sending our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/D4noe6F5PJ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 30, 2021

GYPD members mourn alongside our brothers & sisters @ChandlerPolice over the tragic death of Ofc. Christopher Farrar. Plz keep family/friends & Chandler PD in your prayers! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/SAbyNOS5L0 — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) April 30, 2021

Our hearts are heavy - deeply saddened by the tragic death of @chandlerpolice Officer Christopher Farrar. Prayers to his family and to our brothers and sisters @chandlerpolice. We stand beside you and we’re here for you. Ofc Farrar, your service and sacrifice won’t be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/1JrVgqHdIi — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 30, 2021

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the @ChandlerPolice Department and the family and friends of Officer Farrar. 💙 https://t.co/0kqn3pshBi — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 30, 2021

I offer my sincere condolences to Officer Farrar's family, friends, and coworkers. — Rep. Jennifer Pawlik (@Jennifer_Pawlik) April 30, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the Farrar family and the @ChandlerPolice Department. Rest well Officer Farrar. https://t.co/PcU8zPuRod — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) April 30, 2021

Our thoughts are with our brothers & sisters at @ChandlerPolice as they mourn the loss of Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this morning. He was an 18-year veteran of the Department. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/GqQYJe9jvI — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) April 30, 2021

We send our deepest condolences to @ChandlerPolice following the loss of Officer Christopher Farrar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. 💙 https://t.co/ofc3FNSqvf — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 30, 2021

Our hearts are with the family of Officer Christopher Farrar and the @ChandlerPolice This man will be missed by many. We stand beside our brothers and sisters as we mourn his loss. Rest In Peace. We shall take it from here. https://t.co/1bd50bDo4v — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 30, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the loss of @ChandlerPolice Officer Christopher Farrar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/eR8PZ4j0Ow — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) April 30, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Farrar’s family and the @ChandlerPolice Department. https://t.co/UtbreaisHO — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) April 30, 2021

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Officer Farrar’s family, friends and colleagues 💙🙏 — Official Arizona Rangers (@Arizona_Rangers) April 30, 2021

Our deepest condolences go out to the Chandler Police Department, Officer Christopher Farrar’s family and all those who knew him. We salute you, Officer Farrar. https://t.co/UPNEVbiftO — HSI Arizona (@HSIPhoenix) April 30, 2021

Devastating news. Officer Farrar served the Chandler community for nearly two decades and was taken far too soon. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the @ChandlerPolice Department. https://t.co/CSwD93LI2f — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) April 30, 2021

Very heartbreaking news this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Farrar’s family, friends, and the Chandler Police Department. https://t.co/zFM5FrLTVd — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) April 30, 2021