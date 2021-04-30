Large law enforcement presence at Santan Motorplex in Gilbert for unknown situation

GILBERT, AZ — Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert for an unknown police situation.

Few details about what happened or prompted the situation have been released or confirmed by authorities. ABC15 has multiple crews in the area awaiting updates from law enforcement.

ABC15 Arizona/KNXV-TV

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told ABC15 early Friday that the situation began with one of his deputies, but did not elaborate. He added that none of his deputies were injured.

ABC15 crews witnessed at least two ambulances leave the auto complex, as well as law enforcement and medical helicopters. Another crew witnessed someone being airlifted in an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and brought to Chandler Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

ABC15 crews have also witnessed several law enforcement vehicles and officers at Chandler Regional Medical Center. Police have not released any information nor confirmed if both scenes are connected.

An employee working at a Circle K nearby told an ABC15 producer he heard gunfire coming from the scene.

Viewer video shared with ABC15 showed two law enforcement officers along the Loop 202 carrying another officer towards a police vehicle. The person in the video claimed an officer had been shot, however, that has not been confirmed by authorities. Editor's note: ABC15 has edited the viewer video so it freezes as the three officers come into frame.

ABC15 Arizona/KNXV-TV

The Chandler Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are all involved, Chandler police said in a tweet. DPS says Gilbert Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation and will be releasing information.

We are assisting on a police incident with multiple agencies. Media staging area is on the Val Vista/Pecos by the Circle K. The following agencies are involved: @PinalCSO @GilbertPolice @azdps @mcsoaz pic.twitter.com/CtToI8QK1h — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

Westbound Loop 202 SanTan is closed at Val Vista Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All traffic must exit the freeway at or before Val Vista.

This is a developing breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates as they come into the newsroom.

🚨🚧 Val vista/202 northbound is closed due to police activity, please avoid the area and choose alternate routes🚧🚨 pic.twitter.com/QA4YeaRMVN — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 30, 2021