PHOTOS: Officer dies following multi-agency pursuit that ended in Gilbert

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert overnight for a police incident that left one officer dead and multiple others injured.

Gilbert police say the incident started after 10 p.m. Thursday when a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on SR 87 near Eloy. The driver fled and fired shots at the deputy who was in pursuit.

The driver continued into the Chandler area and busted through the Chandler Airport gates, driving onto the runway and prompting a closure of the airport.

A pursuit through the East Valley resulted in the death of a Chandler officer and several other law enforcement officials being injured overnight.
A Chandler police officer was killed and several law enforcement officials were injured following a pursuit across the East Valley overnight, which ended at an auto dealership in Gilbert.

A procession for fallen officer Christopher Farrar occurred Friday morning.

