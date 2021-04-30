PHOTOS: Officer dies following multi-agency pursuit that ended in Gilbert

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert overnight for a police incident that left one officer dead and multiple others injured.

Gilbert police say the incident started after 10 p.m. Thursday when a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on SR 87 near Eloy. The driver fled and fired shots at the deputy who was in pursuit.

The driver continued into the Chandler area and busted through the Chandler Airport gates, driving onto the runway and prompting a closure of the airport.

