FULL VIDEO: Procession for fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

CHANDLER, AZ — Law enforcement officials lined the streets early Friday morning to transport fallen Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar.

Officer Farrar was killed during a lengthy pursuit overnight that started in Pinal County and ended at the Santan Motorplex in Gilbert. Multiple others were injured during the ordeal.

Draped in an American flag, Farrar's body was transported from a Chandler hospital to the medical examiner's building in Phoenix around 5:30 a.m.

Motorcycle officers escorted him down the streets and fellow officers lined up to pay respect.

Full procession for fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said Officer Farrar "touched many lives" during his 18 years with the police department.

Information about memorial services for Farrar has not yet been released.