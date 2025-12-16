Phoenix Children’s hospital focused on keeping kids safe before e-bike accidents happen

PHOENIX — As e-bikes become more popular across the Valley, especially with teenagers, one Phoenix Children’s hospital specialist is focused on stopping injuries before they happen.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley talked with John Boyd. He's a dedicated Injury Prevention Specialist at Phoenix Children’s hospital who works directly with children, parents and schools across the Greater Phoenix Metro area to reduce serious injuries.

Talking about e-bike safety, he tells O'Kelley, "They’re not toys. They’re not like a regular bike. Regular bike, you have your legs — dependable. That’s your engine. But these bikes have electric batteries that charge a power engine that runs it faster. It’s not only going to go faster, it’s going to go quicker, sooner."

Much of Boyd’s work happens outside the hospital. He regularly leads community bike rodeos, school presentations and safety events, teaching young people how to ride responsibly, follow traffic rules, and wear protective gear that fits.

He tells O'Kelley that parents need to talk to kids about roadway safety long before they ever start riding.

"Spend two or three hours, maybe in a parking lot with that brand new e-bike, teaching them how to ride the bike, and then take them into the neighborhood. I’d rather be outside in a parking lot with my child than spending that time in an emergency room."

One of his core messages centers on helmet safety, something that he says can dramatically reduce the risk of head injuries.

Boyd teaches families the easy-to-remember “2-4-1 rule” for helmet fit:



2 fingers between the eyebrows and the helmet

4 fingers around the ears

1 finger under the chin strap

Boyd's injury prevention work goes beyond bikes. He also educates children and families on pedestrian safety, scooter and skateboard risks, and how speed and inexperience can quickly turn everyday activities into emergencies.

Before joining Phoenix Children’s, Boyd served as an officer with the Phoenix Police Department, giving him extensive experience with bicycle and pedestrian safety on Valley roads.

Boyd’s message to families is simple: prevention starts early, at home and in the community, long before a child ever ends up in an emergency room.

Phoenix Children's hospital coordinates these bike rodeo injury prevention events through its injury prevention team.

To find an injury prevention checklist, check out www.InjuryFree.org.