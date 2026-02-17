Tuesday vote: Gilbert residents could see third consecutive year of water rate hikes

GILBERT, AZ — The town of Gilbert is set to hold a vote on Tuesday that could lead to a third consecutive year of water rate increases for residents.

Last year, the town council approved a notice of intent to vote on a possible 25% hike, kick-starting the formal process for another rate hike to be voted on in February.

A public hearing and vote are scheduled for February 17. The new rates, if approved, would take effect on April 1.

Gilbert staff say the increases are vital to reduce reliance on Colorado River Water, which currently makes up about 41% of Gilbert’s water supply. The community is investing in eight new wells and multimillion-dollar upgrades to its North Water Treatment Plant.

“This has been a really difficult conversation with the community,” Rebecca Hamel, Gilbert’s water manager, previously told the council. “We don’t want to do rate increases. We are doing them because we have to.”

The proposed increase comes as some residents complain they are paying three times more for water than they did just a few years ago. Gilbert increased water rates by 25% last year on top of a 48% increase the year prior.

Some residents have even asked the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to investigate.

The rate hikes are particularly concerning for small farmers in Gilbert, who say their livelihood is threatened by the steep increases. Town staff said they would be researching potential options to help small farmers, but any changes to the current rate structure would need council approval.

In December, Gilbert staff showed estimates of how the proposed 25% increase for next year would impact residential customers:

