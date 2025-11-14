Gilbert Water Woes: Small farms threatened by rate hikes

GILBERT, AZ — Residents who operate small farms say back-to-back increases in water rates are causing them to pay triple what they once did to water their animals and crops.

Melanie Winfield raises 16 goats, three donkeys and 11 chickens on her one-acre farm near Cooper and Warner roads. She uses the goats’ milk to make all-natural soap that she sells to East Valley shops.

“There’s just such a small margin on farming,” she said.

Lately, higher water bills have made that margin even smaller.

For years, her water bill averaged about $100 a month. She also uses irrigation from floods, when possible.

A year ago, after the first of two water rate increases, her monthly bill in August reached nearly $600. She cut back on crops. But her August bill this year was still $313.

She is among many people who have packed Gilbert Town Council meetings in recent months , demanding relief after the town hiked water rates 25% earlier this year on top of a 48% increase last year. Winfield has asked town officials to consider adding a special agricultural rate for people who also operate farms.

Under the current tiered rate structure, properties also pay more for every gallon used over 8,000.

In a statement to ABC15, the town wrote, in part: Gilbert values local farmers and ranchers, as their work strengthens our community.

The statement goes on to say:

The Town Staff has been asked to research this topic and is examining how other cities in the active water management area in Maricopa County address the use of potable drinking water/water rates for small residential farms in accordance with State Law.

The Gilbert Town Council has heard other complaints in recent months from people who say newly installed water meters are giving wildly inaccurate readings. Others complain their water bills remain high even when they are out of town for several weeks.

“I got two emails from folks who say their water bill is higher than their electric bill,” said Town Councilman Monte Lyons during an August study session on water rates.

Town officials have ordered an audit of water meters that is expected to take four to six months. They are also holding a series of “ listening sessions ” where residents can meet one-on-one with town staff.

Gilbert staff have said the rate increases are making up for years of no increases. Records show the town raised water rates only once between 2010 and 2021 – a conservative approach that has left current residents facing steep catch-up costs.

“We’re paying for something that basically was ignored for many years, and that’s a shame,” said Town Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni at an August study session.

Staff said the increases are also helping to fund upgrades to a water-treatment plant and several new wells that will reduce the town’s reliance on Colorado River water.

But many residents say the steep increases are too much to absorb.

Winfield stood in her backyard farm on a recent day, reflecting on the future. Small farms are part of the fabric of Gilbert.

“Gilbert is full of these neighborhoods,” she said. “You just kind of drive in and you have no idea that there's little farms.”

The water rate increases are giving her pause.

“Lately, we really have been thinking is this sustainable to live here?” she said. “We can’t really grow as much as we want to and need to and farm if the water rates get so high.”

Without relief, she fears small farmers, like her, will be priced out of Gilbert forever.

Read the town’s full statement below:

“Agriculture has deep roots in Gilbert’s history, and some residents continue to maintain small farms or raise animals. Gilbert values local farmers and ranchers, as their work strengthens our community.

“As Gilbert transitioned from a farming community to a vibrant town, our water needs have also changed, including upgrading from agricultural irrigation to modern treatment systems that meet Safe Drinking Water Act standards. This high standard protects our community’s health, but it is also more costly than untreated irrigation water.

“Residential and commercial potable water rates apply to all customers with properties classified as such. Our rate structure is determined by meter size and water usage, not by the activity conducted on the property. This structure is based on industry-wide standards designed to ensure fairness and consistency for all customers.

“Gilbert has two irrigation partners within its limits that provide water at lower costs than potable water. To help conserve potable drinking water, the Town encourages residents with access to irrigation services to use those services rather than drinking water for agricultural purposes whenever possible.

“The Town Staff has been asked to research this topic and is examining how other cities in the active water management area in Maricopa County address the use of potable drinking water/water rates for small residential farms in accordance with State Law.”

