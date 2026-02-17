RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 2/17/26

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are bringing rain and snow to Arizona through much of the week!

The Valley saw its first round of rain overnight and into Tuesday morning, with some areas seeing a quarter-inch of rain or more.

LIVE RADAR

According to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, here are some of the measurable 24-hour rain totals for this storm (last updated 5 a.m. on Tuesday):

-Chandler: 0.12”

-Glendale: 0.16”

-Goodyear: 0.28”

-Guadalupe: 0.12”

-Lake Pleasant: 0.24”

-Luke Air Force Base: 0.16”

-Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.12”

-New River: 0.24”

-Peoria: 0.31”

-Phoenix Zoo: 0.12”

-Scottsdale: 0.16”

-South Mountain: 0.08”

-Sun City West: 0.35”

-Tempe: 0.08”

-Verrado West: 0.47”

-Wickenburg: 0.28”

Lingering rain chances continue early Tuesday, and return again on Wednesday as temperatures gradually fall into the upper 60s across the Valley.

Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch in the Valley, with as much as a half an inch possible over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Snowfall is expected above 5,500 feet for parts of the high country. Areas between 5,500 and 8,000 feet could see three to six inches, with up to eight inches possible above 8,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 6,500 feet Monday through Tuesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, the Mogollon Rim, and the White Mountains.

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back winter storms set to bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures this week