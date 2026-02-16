MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back winter storms set to bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures this week

PHOENIX — Big changes are in the forecast today and our weather will stay unsettled through much of the week!

This first round could bring measurable rain back to the Valley and accumulating snow to areas above 5,000 feet.

Rain chances increase later tonight, continue into early Tuesday, and return again on Wednesday as temperatures gradually fall into the upper 60s across the Valley.

Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch in the Valley, with as much as a half an inch possible over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Snowfall is expected above 5,500 feet for parts of the high country. Areas between 5,500 and 8,000 feet could see three to six inches, with up to eight inches possible above 8,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas above 6,500 feet Monday through Tuesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

It will also be breezy to windy at times this week across parts of Arizona. Gusts in the Valley could reach 30 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday through Tuesday night for much of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, where gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Then another winter storm system moves in on Wednesday, bringing another round of rain, snow, and wind!

We'll keep you updated as it gets closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-1.13" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

