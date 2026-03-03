Caesars Sportsbar brings elevated game day to Harrah's Ak-Chin

MARICOPA, AZ — Harrah’s Ak‑Chin Casino is betting on an elevated game‑day experience with Caesars Sportsbar, a new flagship venue that combines wall‑to‑wall screens, an elevated menu and Ak‑Chin cultural elements as part of a broader multimillion‑dollar expansion in Maricopa.

The sports bar, set to open March 6, is the second completed project in a multiphase renovation and reinvestment plan rolling out through 2027. Property leaders say the long‑term initiative is designed to enhance guest amenities, expand gaming and support economic growth for the Ak‑Chin Indian Community.

From a guest standpoint, the draw starts with the technology. Facilities and surveillance director April Tawney said Harrah’s “spared no expense” on AV, installing state‑of‑the‑art LED displays and audio so every seat has a clear view and consistent sound.

