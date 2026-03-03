Hance Park revitalization project gets funding jolt, more business donors sought

PHOENIX — Margaret T. Hance Park, located on the north end of downtown Phoenix, ideally should be a gathering spot for the community, a destination for large events and an economic engine, according to the business organizations that support the park’s growth.

To help get it there, two major financial commitments have already been made. But the organizations that support the park’s revitalization efforts are making the call for the business community to help fund the next step in the park's revitalization efforts.

The city of Phoenix has committed to allocating $3 million from its general obligation bond and statewide utility company Arizona Public Service has donated $250,000 to the park’s next big development project – the Hance Park Gateway Staircases, which will be located on the north and south sides of Central Avenue to create a grand entryway into the park.

