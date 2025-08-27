Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

PHX Mercury announces $25 ticket deals as Alyssa Thomas breaks triple-double records

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mercury Fever Basketball Alyssa Thomas
Posted
and last updated

Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for her WNBA single-season record seventh triple-double, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-84 on Tuesday night.

Thomas secured her 18th career triple-double with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter on a shot in the lane. She broke her own record of six triple-doubles in a season, set in 2023.

Thomas, who had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in a win on Friday, also became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

As Thomas, #25, makes a run for a top MVP candidate, the Mercury is offering a $25 ticket special for all remaining regular-season home games!

To buy your tickets to the remaining four games, click here.

AT $25 Ticket Offer - Last 3 Games of Regular Season.jpg

Phoenix (23-14) moved past New York (23-15) for sole possession of fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Satou Sabally had a team-high 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 for Phoenix. Sami Whitcomb made five of her first six 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. DeWanna Bonner added 14 points.

The Mercury went 11 of 25 from 3-point range, with nine makes coming from players off the bench.

Dearica Hamby had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Los Angeles (17-19). Rickea Jackson had 21 points and four 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum scored 20. Plum reached 700 points on the season — the third time she’s done that in her career.

Thomas had just one point at halftime after attempting two field goals, to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen