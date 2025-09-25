Fall fitness doesn't have to break the bank with these budget-friendly workout options

Fall weather is arriving, and cooler temperatures are making many people eager to get outside and reset their fitness routines. But getting active doesn't have to mean spending big money on expensive gym memberships.

A gym membership can cost anywhere from $10 to $100, or more, each month, according to NerdWallet. However, fitness enthusiasts like Allyson Lambert prove that staying active on a budget is easier than you might think.

"I've always lived a really active lifestyle," Lambert said.

Lambert, a former college runner, has found creative ways to maintain her fitness without overspending.

"There's a lot of free or low-cost ways to get involved in the fitness and wellness community," Lambert said.

One of Lambert's go-to resources is ClassPass, an app that lets users book classes, gym visits, and spa services through a credit system. Plans start as low as $39 a month with a free trial option available.

"It's a great way to find your favorite studios or to try out different classes," Lambert said.

Lambert also searches Facebook and Eventbrite for free workout meetups, many of which are organized through local parks and recreation departments.

The City of Phoenix offers multiple options through its FitPHX: Health and Wellness program, hosting free classes like yoga at Encanto Park every second Saturday of the month.

"The City of Phoenix offers a variety of options for all ages and abilities,” Alonso Avitia, Phoenix Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, said.

"Sometimes the FitPHX program leads into that where they start in that FitPHX official program, and it goes right into maybe a small group of folks doing a walking program around their local community or park,” Avitia said.

Certified fitness coach Kelly Mac teaches a dozen classes a week at the YMCA, where membership plans can fit most budgets.

“Your health is your wealth. So if you can dedicate 20 minutes to yourself, I promise you, it's the best investment, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money," Mac said.

The organization even offers financial assistance for those who need it.

"The YMCA, we are about community, building strong families and strong community, and it starts with your health, and we offer a variety of packages that can be affordable to everyone," Mac said.

For Mac's 50 or so clients, workouts can even be mobile.

"There's so many clips on the internet these days, I even offer to make special clips for my clients when they travel," Mac said.

Lambert has found that local run clubs help her get back to her roots, and outdoor workouts in Scottsdale's natural beauty are always free.

"I really think you could do it for free if you wanted to,” Lambert said. "You don't have to spend a lot of money to, you know, get out there and try things."

Community centers across the Valley also host affordable fitness options for all ages and skill levels, proving that getting fit doesn't have to hit your wallet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.